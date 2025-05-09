Kenya: Play On - FKF Appeals Committee Upholds Mara Sugar's FKF Cup Round of 16 Qualification

8 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Appeals Committee has upheld the decision of the Leagues and Competitions Committee (LCC) regarding the abandoned Cup clash between AFC Leopards and Mara Sugar, confirming the latter's qualification to the Round of 16.

The match, held March 8, was abandoned in the 89th minute after AFC Leopards fans invaded the pitch in protest of a referee's decision to overturn a previously awarded penalty.

Following a review, the LCC ruled that AFC Leopards fans were responsible for the abandonment and, in line with Article 6.4(iv) of the FKF Cup Regulations and Article 3.5.6 of the FKF Rules and Regulations Governing Football in Kenya, awarded the match to Mara Sugar.

The FKF Regulations provide that: "A club will forfeit any match which was abandoned because of the misconduct of their members or supporters." This provision is designed to promote safety at match venues by ensuring Clubs take responsibility for the conduct of their fans at matches.

With the Appeals Committee affirming the ruling, Mara Sugar FC will now face Compel FC in the Cup on May 21 in Kisumu with the winner of the tie set to play Kenya Police FC in the Cup quarter finals.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.