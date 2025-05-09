Sudan Calls On International and Regional Organizations to Hold Meetings to Discuss UAE Aggression

Sudan has called on the United Nations, the UN Security Council, and other international and regional organizations to hold emergency meetings to discuss the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aggression against the country.

This was announced by the Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hussein Al-Amin Al-Fadil, in a statement to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA). He added that the Minister of Foreign Affairs sent letters in this regard to the President of the UN General Assembly, the President of the UN Security Council, the Secretary-General of the UN, and other international and regional organizations.

Furthermore, on Thursday, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hussein Al-Amin Al-Fadil, briefed UN organizations and agencies residing in Sudan on the latest developments in the country, the latest of which was the UAE's targeting of vital and civil facilities in Portdudan. He also clarified the Security and Defense Council resolutions issued at the Council's emergency meeting on the sixth of this month.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that targeting vital facilities in Portsudan constitutes a violation of international conventions and aims to threaten civil rights and incite unrest. He emphasized the armed forces' ability to control the situation.

The Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on UN organizations and agencies to issue clear positions condemning the recent escalation by the UAE and its proxy, the rebel militia.

During the meeting, Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Salwa Adam Benya confirmed the stability of the humanitarian situation and the smooth flow of humanitarian aid to the states.

For his part, the Acting UN Resident Representative in Sudan affirmed the continued work of UN agencies in Portsudan and the continued performance of their duties.