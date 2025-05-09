Nigeria: Queen Amina Old Students Commend Kaduna Governor Over Land Revocation

8 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has been commended for revoking the sale of Queen Amina College Staff Quarters and other plots of land within the school. The commendation was conveyed via a letter of appreciation by Queen Amina College Old Students Association, dated 6th May, 2025 and signed by Rahila Ogiji, the Assistant Secretary of the Association.

While praising the governor for demonstrating commitment to preserving educational infrastructure in Kaduna State, the old students stated: "We write to convey our heartfelt appreciation to Your Excellency for your prompt and decisive intervention in revoking the sales of Queen Amina College Staff Quarters and other plots of land within our esteem alma mater.

"By protecting the integrity of school properties, you have reaffirmed the priority your administration places on creating a safe, secure and conducive environment for both teaching and learning," the letter stated.

According to the old students, the revocation not only "safeguards the legacy of one of Kaduna State's foremost girls institutions but also reinforces your administration's dedication to human capital development through education."

The letter further pointed out that Governor Sani's decision sends a powerful message that future generations and by extension, the advancement of society are tied to the quality of the environment in which they are educated.

It will be recalled that the governor had revoked the sale of all institutional houses and land allocations within legacy schools' areas on 22 April, 2025. The affected schools include Alhuda-huda College, Zaria, Queen Amina College, Kaduna and Government Commercial College, Zaria.

