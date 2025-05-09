Ethiopian Biodiversity Institute to Provide 5 Million Indigenous Seedlings for Green Legacy Initiative

Addis Ababa, — The Ethiopian Biodiversity Institute announced that it is working to supply 5 million seedlings of indigenous plant species for planting during the upcoming tree planting campaign as part of the Green Legacy Initiative.

The Green Legacy Initiative Technical Committee recently disclosed that over 7.5 billion seedlings will be planted across the country this season, with a special focus on indigenous species.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Deputy Director General of the Institute Abiyot Berhanu stated that the institute aims to distribute 5 million seedlings of native plant species to support the national effort.

He emphasized the importance of prioritizing indigenous, environmentally adaptable species to ensure sustainable environmental protection and biodiversity conservation.

"While planting any species contributes to environmental restoration, indigenous species have a far greater impact due to their compatibility with local ecosystems," Abiyot explained.

He noted that the institute is focusing on indigenous species as part of its broader mission to conserve Ethiopia's plant and animal biodiversity. The institute operates several nursery centers across the country, including in Wondo Genet, Jimma, Shashemene, Harar, Goba, and Mekele in the Tigray region.

Among the native species being cultivated in the institute's nurseries are the olive tree, Cordia africana, Hagenia abyssinica, and Afrocarpus.

Abiyot added that while indigenous species are the priority, other plant types also play a role in enhancing productivity and supporting ecological restoration.

He pointed out that prior to the launch of the Green Legacy Initiative seven years ago, indigenous species were rarely planted. However, growing awareness and targeted efforts have led to a significant increase in their use.

Looking ahead, Ethiopian Biodiversity Institute plans to scale up its contributions, aiming to supply 25 million indigenous seedlings annually by 2030.

Ethiopia is home to over 6,029 plant species, 10 percent of which are endemic, unique to the country, including globally significant species like coffee and teff.