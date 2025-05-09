Africa: Ethiopia to Host Conference On Africa's Faith Communities

8 May 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — A two-day Conference on Africa's Faith Communities in Advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, the AU Agenda 2063 and G20 South Africa's 2025 Process will be held in Addis Ababa.

The conference, which mainly discusses peace-building and climate change, will be held from May 13-14, 2025.

Briefing the media today, Ethiopia Inter-Religious Council Secretary General Kessis Tagay Tadele said the conference will also discuss human rights protection, natural resource protection, and education.

According to him, the two-day conference will hugely contribute for the upcoming G20 Inter-faith Forum.

The overall purpose of the interfaith conference is for faith communities in Africa to work in partnership with all stakeholders, including the AU, to accelerate development, peace-building, and to build key relationships, it was learned.

The annual interfaith conference is aimed at fostering interfaith and intercultural harmony and peace.

The Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia, the United Religions Initiative-Africa and the G20 Interfaith Forum, in partnership with the African Union organs, are organizing the conference.

The secretary general said that Ethiopia is expected to share its vast experience in religious tolerance and harmony to participants of the conference.

The conference will bring together religious and traditional leaders, interfaith and faith-based organizations, diplomatic communities, policy makers, NGOs, scholars, and all other stake holders from Africa and beyond.

