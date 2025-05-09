Nigeria: Senate Passes Remaining Tax Reform Bills

The two remaining bills passed are the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024 and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

The Senate has passed the remaining two of the four tax reform bills proposed by President Bola Tinubu.

The two remaining bills passed are the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024 and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

The bills were considered after the senators debated them at the Committee of the Whole.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced passage of the bill after a majority of the senators supported it through voice vote.

Mr Akpabio said the Senate will set up a committee to harmonise its decision on the bills with the version passed by the House of Representatives. Once harmonised, the unified bills will be transmitted to President Tinubu for assent.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that on Wednesday, the Senate debated and passed two of the tax bills: the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill and the Tax Administration Bill.

With the passage of the two remaining bills, the Senate has successfully passed the four tax reform bills proposed by President Tinubu.

Details later...