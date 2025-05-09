Nigeria: Alleged Sexual Harassment - I'll Not Step Down, Akpabio Tells Critics

Mr Akpabio insists that the allegations against him were false and politically motivated.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has said he will not resign his position despite pressure from some Nigerians over sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by the suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Mr Akpabio stated this during Thursday's plenary after the senators debated and approved the tax reform bills.

"I'm not one of those people who, as you say, will step down for false allegations. Then, when eventually it is proven that the allegations were false, they will say, oh, we are unfair to Akpabio. I'm not that bad. So, if you had that in mind, please cancel it," he said.

He questioned the rationale behind the calls for his resignation and compared his situation to that of black Americans imprisoned for crimes they did not commit.

"Who told you I was going to step down? You know, if you watch the current revelations in America, you realise that there are some black people, because of their skins, who went to prison, sometimes 27 years, some 25 years, for false allegations," he said.

Since Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan's sexual harassment allegations became public, several voices, including prominent politicians, civil society organisations, and public commentators, have called on Mr Akpabio to step aside to ensure an unbiased investigation.

Among those calling for his resignation is former Senate President Bukola Saraki, who has stressed the need for maintaining the integrity of the upper chamber by allowing due process to take its course.

In addition to the harassment allegations, Mr Akpabio is also facing public scrutiny over his alleged links to a professor recently convicted of electoral fraud during the 2019 general elections.

Despite the pressure, the senate president insisted on his innocence and reaffirmed his determination to remain in office.