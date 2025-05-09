Nigeria: It's Not Just Textiles, It's About Opening Doors - Hafsat Sani Sami

interview

Hafsat Sani Sami is a digital textile designer originally from Kebbi State, born and raised in Kaduna. Hafsat studied Business Management at Coventry University and Interior Architecture & Design at the Academy of Art in San Francisco.

The self-taught artist started her creative journey painting on canvas, evolved into traditional tie and dye, and eventually blossomed into a deep love for digital textile design. Beyond textiles, Hafsat is passionate about art therapy and healing through art, using creativity as a gentle but powerful tool for transformation.

Your work with textiles is very unusual and truly contemporary. Can you walk us through your kind of art and your journey into digital textile design?

My journey into textile design started with a deep love for storytelling and a fascination with how patterns and colours can evoke emotion. I've always been drawn to creating things with my hands and my heart. But when I discovered digital textile design, it was like the skies opened up. Suddenly, I had this beautiful blend of tech and tradition right at my fingertips.

I work primarily with silk and natural fabrics, designing bold, expressive prints that tell stories often inspired by nature, spirituality, personal experiences, and the beautiful chaos of everyday life. My designs are layered with meaning, but they're also playful and vibrant because I think art should make you feel something--joy, nostalgia, freedom.

Digital textile design gave me the freedom to break the rules a little. I get to experiment, go wild with colours, test concepts instantly, and bring my designs to life faster and more sustainably. It's a modern-day brush for artists like me. I like to think of each piece I create as wearable art--whether it's a scarf, a dress, or a custom fabric for another brand. I get to work with other creatives and small businesses to bring their dream prints to life, too. It's honestly a dream job, and I'm just getting started.

Many might describe you as an Ankara designer, but your designs seem to draw heavily from nature. What draws you to natural forms, and is there a deeper reason behind this?

That's such a thoughtful question. Thank you!

Indeed, my early work was heavily inspired by Ankara. The bold patterns and vibrant energy really helped shape my foundation as a designer, and those influences are still visible in some of my prints. But I wouldn't describe myself strictly as an Ankara designer. I see myself more as an artist who expresses through textiles. To me, that title allows more freedom to explore and evolve creatively without being boxed into a specific category.

I'm naturally drawn to the beauty around me--especially in the details of creation. I believe there's so much design inspiration in the world if you just slow down and look. Whether it's the colours, shapes, or rhythms of everyday life, I find myself constantly pausing to appreciate the intentional beauty in things. That's what flows into my work: organic, layered, expressive designs that feel both familiar and fresh.

At the core of it, I just love creating from a place of wonder. My work is a reflection of what I observe, what I feel, and what I hope others will connect with.

What is the landscape like for digital designers in Nigeria today? Are there many working in this space, particularly in Northern Nigeria?

The digital textile design space in Nigeria is still very much growing and in Northern Nigeria, it's even more rare. There aren't many digital textile creatives in this region yet, but it's something we're slowly catching up with, and that makes the journey even more exciting.

It's a space that takes a lot of courage to step into, especially when there isn't a clear roadmap to follow. But that's also what makes it so rewarding. I'm incredibly passionate about not just creating, but also creating space for other designers and artists to explore textile design in a new way. Whether it's printmaking, digital illustration, or custom fabric production, I want people to see that it's possible and that the possibilities are truly endless.

We're at the beginning of something special. And being part of that shift, especially in the North, feels like a bold and beautiful adventure. I love that I get to play a small role in helping open up this world for others because once you see how much you can do with it, there's no going back!

How has the decline of our textile factories shaped this terrain?

The decline of our textile factories has definitely left a huge gap in the industry. What was once a thriving space for fabric production and innovation became quieter, and that affected everything from local craftsmanship to our cultural expression through textiles.

But at the same time, that gap has created space for a new kind of creativity to rise. It's pushed a lot of us to think differently, to find new methods, and to build from the ground up. That's really where digital textile design comes in. It allows us to reimagine what's possible, even without the large-scale infrastructure that used to exist.

I'm finding ways to bridge that gap--not just by creating original prints and products, but by offering textile printing services to other creatives and small brands who want to tell their own stories through fabric. It's about rebuilding, but in a more intentional and accessible way.

So while the decline has been challenging, I also see it as a call to action and an opportunity to create something brand new, for that's truly ours.

With your brand, Kweyve, in what ways are you looking to empower younger Nigerian women to explore this art form? Have you encountered young women who inspire you back with their interpretations of textile art?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Empowering young Nigerian women is one of the most important parts of what I do with KWEYVE. For me, it's not just about creating beautiful textiles--it's about opening doors. I want young women to see that textile art isn't just something "out there" or reserved for fashion capitals around the world. It's something they can own, shape, and bring to life in their own unique way.

Through KWEYVE, I try to create access through internships, collaborative projects, or simply sharing the process behind my work. I want them to see that textile design is more than just making prints. It's a powerful tool for storytelling, entrepreneurship and self-expression.

And yes, I've definitely come across young women who inspire me deeply! Sometimes it's the way they see colour, the questions they ask, or how they reinterpret traditional patterns in bold, fresh ways. It's in those moments I'm reminded that this movement is bigger than me. We're creating a new design language; one that's proudly Nigerian, deeply creative, women-led.

There's so much talent out there. Sometimes all it needs is a little spark. And I'm grateful that my work gets to be part of that spark.

Are you confident about the future of independent digital designers in the country?

Oh, absolutely--I'm very confident. I mean, the future is clearly in safe hands. We're here doing what needs to be done, so no pressure!