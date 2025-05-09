South Africa: Afrikaans Marks 100 Years as the Official Language - South African News Briefs - May 9, 2025

Afrikaans Marks 100 Years as Official Language Amid Complex History

Afrikaans became South Africa's second official language on 8 May 1925, alongside English, replacing Dutch, which had been one of the two official languages in the then-Union of South Africa, reports SABC News. 2025 marks the centenary of Afrikaans' elevated status. However, the language's origins trace back much further than these 100 years. It is a creole language arising from the pain and suffering of slavery, the displacement of indigenous people by European seafarers and traders who later became colonialists. The first written Afrikaans appeared in the early 1800s, penned by Islamic scholars in Arabic script, particularly in Cape Madrassas. Despite Afrikaans later being misused as a tool of oppression, communities such as Bo-Kaap are reclaiming and celebrating their critical role in its foundation.

Govt Offers R381 Million Lifeline to Ailing South African Post Office

The South African Post Office (SAPO) will receive a R381 million wage subsidy from the government to cover salaries for nearly 6,000 employees over the next six months, as part of its ongoing business rescue process, reports IOL. This support, drawn from the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS), aims to ease SAPO's financial burden while implementing a turnaround strategy. Portfolio Committee chair Khusela Diko described the approval of six months of income support for the Post Office as "a much-needed lifeline that the state is both morally and duty-bound to extend." In a formal request last year, the business rescue team of the SAPO called for an additional R3.8 billion in government support to ensure the sustainability of the state-owned entity during its ongoing financial overhaul.

Gauteng Education Urges Calm at Musi High After Learner's Death

The Gauteng Education Department has urged calm at Musi High School in Pimville, Soweto, after protests disrupted classes following the tragic death of an 18-year-old Grade 11 pupil, reports EWN. Mcebo Biyelawas was fatally stabbed and beaten with a baseball bat at a soccer ground in Kliptown. Two suspects have been arrested and briefly appeared in court. In response, the department has deployed psycho-social support teams to counsel affected learners, while extending condolences to Biyela's family and the school community.

More South African news