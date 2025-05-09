Zimbabwe Rugby Union President Losson Mtongwiza Suspended

8 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe Rugby Union president Losson Mtongwoza has been suspended.

Mtongwiza was suspended by the ZRU board together with women's rugby chairperson Regina Mwanandiwa.

The duo were suspended on allegations of ill-treating Zimbabwe senior women's rugby team players during and after the Rugby Women Africa Division Cup played in Ivory Coast last month.

Lady Sables were given only US$150 allowances after one week of national duty, and were forced to return the kits they used, including travelling tracksuits.

Mtongwiza's suspension was sparked by a leaked audio in which he threatened players with a life ban if they complained publicly about the treatment they were receiving from the union.

After the audio went viral, the Sports and Recreation Commission summoned the Zimbanwe Rugby Union to respond to the allegations.

This was followed by a rugby fans' protest at the SRC offices demanding the dismissal of Mtongwiza.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.