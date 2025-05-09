Zimbabwe Rugby Union President Losson Mtongwiza Suspended

Zimbabwe Rugby Union president Losson Mtongwoza has been suspended.

Mtongwiza was suspended by the ZRU board together with women's rugby chairperson Regina Mwanandiwa.

The duo were suspended on allegations of ill-treating Zimbabwe senior women's rugby team players during and after the Rugby Women Africa Division Cup played in Ivory Coast last month.

Lady Sables were given only US$150 allowances after one week of national duty, and were forced to return the kits they used, including travelling tracksuits.

Mtongwiza's suspension was sparked by a leaked audio in which he threatened players with a life ban if they complained publicly about the treatment they were receiving from the union.

After the audio went viral, the Sports and Recreation Commission summoned the Zimbanwe Rugby Union to respond to the allegations.

This was followed by a rugby fans' protest at the SRC offices demanding the dismissal of Mtongwiza.