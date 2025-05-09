Zimbabwe: Jailed Moses Mpofu's Co-Directors Nabbed By ZACC for Defrauding Harare City Council of U.S.$415,000

CONTROVERSIAL businessman Moses Mpofu's two co-directors in Synlak (Private) Limited have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on allegations of having defrauded Harare City Council of over US$400,000.

Vusumuzi James Mpofu and Nobukhosi Mpofu are alleged to have misrepresented their capacity, falsified documents to the effect that they were authorised resellers of a key requirement of the 2015 tender conditions whose purpose was to purchase a 100KVA generator and build biogas digesters in Mbare.

"ZACC has arrested Vusumuzi James Mpofu and Nobukhosi Mpofu of Synlak (Private) Limited on allegations of defrauding the City of Harare over US$415 000.00 (€350 000.00) earmarked for the ill-fated Mbare biogas project," read a statement shared by ZACC on Thursday.

They are set to appear in court on Friday.

The two are said to have colluded with two council officials Phillip Pfukwa the former Director of Works and former Chamber Secretary Josephine Ncube to have payment made before commencement of work.

Added the statement: "Investigations proved that Synlak Pvt Ltd secured the contract through misrepresentation, falsely claiming to be authorised resellers of Camda New Energy Technology Co. Ltd, a key requirement under the tender conditions.

"The accused, in collusion with City of Harare officials ex-Director of Works Phillip Pfukwa and former Chamber Secretary Josephine Ncube, both already in remand on related charges, allegedly manipulated payment processes to receive funds before completing the project.

"The funds were deposited into Synlak's CABS and BancABC accounts, from which Vusumuzi and Nobukhosi, as signatories, made cash withdrawals."

Pfukwa and Ncube were arrested earlier last month and remanded out of custody.

They also stand accused of bypassing procedure, falsifying council memos, misrepresenting Synlak's capacity and awarding it the tender despite having received four other bids.

The matter came to light after acting Town Clerk Mabhena Moyo reported the matter to ZACC.