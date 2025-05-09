Nigeria: Soludo Confirms APGA's Adoption of Tinubu for 2027 Presidential Poll

8 May 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Anambra State governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, on Thursday, announced that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has officially adopted President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

Soludo made the announcement at Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka during the President's one-day working visit to the state.

He also emphasised that APGA and APC would work together, as both parties share a common belief in progressivism.

Soludo said: "Our party (APGA) started endorsing the president at the centre from 2011 before I joined, and will continue to align and support the government at the centre, and have not changed the firm even more than others who profess progressiveness.

"They (progressives) are our brothers and sisters. We are progressives together. We know who is the leader of the progressive. We request you as leader of the biggest progressive of the progressives, you lead us."

