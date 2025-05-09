South Africa: Mashatile's VIP Cops Assault - DA Submits PAIA to Expose Reasons for Disciplinary Acquittal

press release

The DA does not accept that the SAPS internal investigation into Deputy President Paul Mashatile's VIP protectors assaulting members of the public on a highway in Gauteng can be concluded with their acquittal, without compelling reasons and evidence having been considered.

As these reasons and evidence remain behind a wall of secrecy put up by the SAPS internal process, the DA has commenced a process to get answers on how this travesty of justice occurred.

The DA has submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) Application to obtain the record, decision and reasons for the acquittal.

South Africans have a right to know how these blue light bullies managed to avoid accountability by SAPS. It is deeply concerning that despite a video showing the disgraceful actions of these VIP protection officers, SAPS believes that no sanction is warranted.

The footage of the assault by these officers leaves no room of doubt in the mind of South Africans, making the outcome of disciplinary process a reflection of what rogue officers think of the citizens they are meant to protect. No one is above the law.

This PAIA application is an important step toward addressing the broader rot within the SAPS disciplinary process where violent conduct is excused, political connections remain untouchable and internal accountability is a mere check box exercise.

The DA remains committed to ensuring accountability within our government structures. We hope that the outcome of the criminal case against these blue light bullies brings much needed closure on this matter and reinforces the principle that no one is above the law.