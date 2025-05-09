Zimbabwe: UZ Students Push for Exams Postponement Amid Ongoing Lecturers' Strike

THE University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Students Representative Council (SRC) has written to the dean of students requesting a postponement of their end-of-semester examinations, citing the ongoing lecturers' strike.

UZ lecturers announced a job action last month and have staged demonstrations at the learning institution over paltry salaries and poor working conditions.

The lecturers are demanding a return to their pre-2018 salaries when a junior lecturer earned US$2,250. Currently, they earn as little as US$230.

In a letter seen by NewZimbabwe.com, the SRC said the ongoing strike has negatively affected them.

"It is no longer a secret to us and hopefully to you that the institution has been adversely affected by the recent lecturers' strike.

"The disruption has significantly hindered our ability to prepare adequately for these assessments, as we have not received the necessary instructional materials and subject expert guidance from our lecturers during this period.

"Given the circumstances, I propose that we consider extending the examination period for affected students or, alternatively, combining the examinations for Block C and Block D.

"This would provide a more equitable opportunity for students to demonstrate their understanding of the course material, despite the interruptions to their learning," the letter reads.

Over a week ago, Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba assured the lecturers that the government would address their grievances, but the Association of University Teachers (AUT) UZ says there has been no engagement from the government.