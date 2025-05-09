Namibia: Namdeb, NamPower Join Forces On Renewable Energy

Namdeb and the Namibia Power Corporation (NamPower) have formalised an agreement aimed at fostering collaboration on the development and integration of renewable electricity projects into the national grid as well as Namdeb's mining operations.

The agreement was signed by Namdeb chief executive Riaan Burger and NamPower managing director Kahenge Haulofu in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Namdeb communication manager Grace Luvindao in a statement says this partnership underscores Namdeb's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality and making a meaningful contribution to Namibia's national decarbonisation efforts.

The proposed development site for the projects is located approximately 45 kilometres north of Oranjemund within mining licence 43, where Namdeb is in the process of developing a 34-MW wind power plant.

"Namdeb will act as the sole off-taker of the electricity generated, presenting an opportunity to upscale the project and connect it to the NamPower grid," Luvindao says.

"This agreement signifies more than a partnership; it is a statement of intent to power progress responsibly and sustainably," Burger says.

He highlights the introduction of Namibia's first battery-electric bus in 2023 as part of efforts to electrify the vehicle fleet, contributing to Namdeb's journey towards carbon neutrality.

Through this initiative, Namdeb intends to electrify its mobile equipment as much as feasible over time, aiming to power its fleet with renewable energy and reduce fossil fuel reliance.

The Kerbehuk Wind Facility represents a significant milestone in this endeavour, with the potential to replace nearly half of the company's high carbon-intensity electricity.

"This collaboration with NamPower not only supports our operational goals but also strengthens Namibia's energy independence and climate resilience," Burger says.

According to Haulofu, there is a strong alignment between NamPower's objective to derive at least 70% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030 and Namdeb's goal of becoming carbon neutral within the same timeframe.

He acknowledges that collaboration with various partners is a core aspect of NamPower's strategy and expressed pride in furthering the national vision of sustainability through this project.

"This agreement will indeed pave the way for more partnerships," says Halofu.

Namdeb, jointly owned by the Namibian government and the De Beers Group, remains dedicated to aligning its operations with national priorities concerning industrialisation, clean energy transition, and sustainable development.

The signing of this agreement marks a pivotal step forward in securing a greener and more inclusive energy future for Namibia.