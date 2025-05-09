Nigeria: APGA Has Adopted Tinubu As Party's 2027 Presidential Candidate - Soludo

Mr Tinubu was sworn-in as Nigeria's president on 29 May 2023 and will complete his first term in May 2027.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State says the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has adopted President Bola Tinubu as the party's presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general election.

Mr Soludo announced this on Thursday during a reception organised in honour of the president, who visited Anambra State to commission some projects.

The event, held at the popular Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, was broadcast live on Channels TV.

Mr Soludo is a member of APGA while Mr Tinubu is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"In 2011 before I joined APGA in 2013, APGA took an official position to support and work with the political party and government at the centre," Mr Soludo began.

"Indeed, in that year, APGA adopted the sitting president then as its presidential candidate and I want to report that policy by APGA has not changed," the governor said, suggesting his party will adopt Mr Tinubu as its presidential candidate in 2027.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that APGA had adopted the then Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, of the PDP as APGA's presidential candidate ahead of the 2011 general election which was won by Mr Jonathan.

However, in 2023, APGA dropped the policy and elected Peter Umeadi, a professor, as the party's presidential candidate ahead of the general election that year.

'Progressivism and ideological alignments'

Mr Soludo, at the Thursday event, suggested that adopting Mr Tinubu as APGA's presidential candidate was easier because both APGA and the APC profess "progressivism" and thus share ideological alignments.

"Coincidentally Mr President, at this moment in history, the government at the centre is the one that also professes progressivism.

"As the foremost progressive party in Nigeria, APGA is strategically and ideologically aligned with the centre (APC-led federal government)," the governor stated.

"And so far, Mr President, ladies and gentlemen, the progressives are working well together."

Sworn-in as Nigeria's president on 29 May 2023, Mr Tinubu will complete his first term in May 2027.

There are indications that the president will seek reelection in the forthcoming 2027 General Election.

Mr Soludo will also be seeking re-election in November and the APC has already elected a candidate to challenge him and other candidates in the election.

There are no indications, so far, that the APC will ask its supporters in Anambra to vote for Mr Soludo in the November election.