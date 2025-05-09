Nigeria: Kwara Records Lowest Infant Mortality Rate in Nigeria-Official

She said the data showed that this is the least when compared to data from across the country

The Kwara State government on Thursday disclosed that the state has recorded the lowest child mortality rate in the country.

The Executive Secretary, Kwara State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Nusirat Elelu, stated this in Ilorin, while speaking at the First Quarterly Meeting of the Kwara State Task Force on Immunisation and Primary Health Care.

Ms Elelu explained that one of the indicators that was tracked was the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) on child mortality data, where the state recorded two out of 1000 live births.

She said the data showed that this is the least compared to data from nationwide.

"The government has improved the healthcare and this has ensured confidence and increased more children given birth to across healthcare facilities.

"There is less likelihood of having children dying from preventable causes," she said.

Ms Elelu also pointed out that Kwara has the best skilled birth attendants in the North-central region of Nigeria.

According to her, the government was able to bring in the birth attendants into the PHCs in the state, which translated to saving the lives of mothers and their infants.

"We are not stopping this, and will ensure all deliveries of infants are done in healthcare facilities.

"That is why we are having the free delivery kits in all PHCs in the state," she said.

She also recalled that the state government has distributed free delivery kits to PHCs across the 16 LGAS and launched a toll-free line to ensure nobody requests money.

She observed that the state is also recording success in immunisation of zero to five-year-olds, adding that the exercise is continuous to ensure those missed children are mopped up.

Ms Elelu, however, lamented the attitude of some fathers and husbands who refuse to support the vaccination exercises in the state.

She observed that oftentimes, mothers complain that their husbands have not allowed them to immunise their children.

In his reaction, Kayode Alabi, the Kwara deputy governor, expressed disappointment over the actions of some fathers in the state.

Mr Alabi stated that the government will work with the various LGAS to ensure they call fathers and husbands to give full support to the life-saving immunisation campaigns in the state.

