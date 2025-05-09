Africa: Somali President Meets UK FCDO Africa Chief to Deepen Security, Political Cooperation

9 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, May 9 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Thursday received Ms. Harriet Mathews, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Director General for Africa and the Americas, in Mogadishu for a high-level meeting aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and consolidating progress in Somalia's security and political sectors.

According to the Somali presidency, the talks were "productive and focused on reinforcing Somalia-UK cooperation" in key areas including the African Union-led security transition, known locally as the AUSSOM mission, ongoing political reforms, and the sustainability of security achievements through mutual coordination and support.

President Mohamud thanked the United Kingdom for its continued support to Somalia's stabilization and development efforts, particularly its contributions to security sector reform, democratic governance, and international advocacy.

"The President reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to deepening strategic partnerships with the UK that reinforce national and regional stability, promote universal suffrage, and lay the foundations for long-term peace," the presidency said in a statement.

Ms. Mathews reiterated the UK's readiness to remain a close partner in Somalia's transition, especially as the African Union Transition Mission (ATMIS) draws down and Somali forces take full responsibility for national security. Discussions also touched on support for Somalia's roadmap toward inclusive elections and broader state-building efforts.

The UK is among Somalia's key international donors and has played a prominent role in supporting the country's recovery from decades of conflict, funding humanitarian response, military training, and institutional capacity building.

The visit by the UK senior official comes amid a critical phase in Somalia's political and security landscape, as the federal government seeks to implement reforms, defeat the Al-Shabaab insurgency, and prepare for one-person, one-vote elections in the coming years.

