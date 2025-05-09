Zimbabwe: 63 Police Detectives Undergo Training to Combat Specialised Crimes

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has heightened the fight against specialised crimes by equipping a cohort of detectives to deal with sophisticated criminals.

A total of 63 detectives this Wednesday completed a skills development course at Shamva Battle Camp, Mashonaland Central province.

In a statement following the official closing ceremony, ZRP national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said his organisation has intensified capacity building and skills development of members of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) crack teams.

"The ZRP has intensified the capacitation and skills development of CID crack teams in the fight against armed robbery, theft of motor vehicles, murder and other criminal acts in the country," said Nyathi.

"This was revealed by Commissioner-General of Police, Stephen Mutamba, at the Shamva Battle Camp at the official closing ceremony of the CID Crack Teams Intermediate Investigations Course for 63 detectives.

"The members underwent a 45-day skills development course on tracking, conducting responses and investigations on high-profile cases, which include armed robbery, murder, theft of motor vehicles, cyber crime, among other high-profile cases," he added.

The police spokesman said Commissioner-General Mutamba has taken it upon himself to improve the protocols, tactical preparedness and overall capability of ZRP specialised units, which are tasked with performing high-risk duties such as tracking armed robbery syndicates.

In a bid to improve operational efficiency, police say it is embracing the use of technology in attending and responding to scenes of crime and investigations.