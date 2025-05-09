Algeria: President Tebboune Appoints Six New Members of Parliament's Upper House

8 May 2025
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, signed on Thursday a presidential decree on the appointment of six (06) new members of the Council of the Nation (Parliament's Upper House), as from the date of their installation, the Presidency of the Republic said in a communiqué.

"In accordance with the provisions of articles 121 (paragraph 3) and 122 (paragraphs 2 and 3) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, signed a presidential decree on the appointment of six (06) members of the Council of the Nation for a period of six (06) years as from the date of their installation. The appointed members are Dalila Bendjoudi, Aissa Bouragba, Ayache Djebablia, Belkacem Boukhari, Lakhdar El-Habiri, and Hadj Belghouthi," said the source.

