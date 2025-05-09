Nigeria: Banditry - Zamfara Returns 3,000 Rustled Animals to Rightful Owners

press release

The Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada made the pledge on Thursday in Gusau, the state capital while receiving members of a committee assigned to manage recovered rustled animals and return them to their actual owners under the chairmanship of Sheikh Saidu Aliyu Maikwano.

The 20-man committee established by Governor Dauda Lawal about 15 months ago, has so far returned over 3000 animals to their rightful owners and remitted about 120 million Naira into the coffers of the Zakkat Board as auctioning proceeds of the overstayed animals, in line with the established guidelines.

The meeting was aimed at strategizing more effective and efficient ways for the success of the committee's assignment, especially now that the security forces are recording successes courtesy of intensified offensive clearance operations across the state.

The SSG who supervises the activities of the committee emphasised their critical role to the restitution efforts of Governor Lawal's administration, aimed at fostering community resilience and promoting social justice for amicable conflict resolution.

"Your assignment is very special and critical as it strives to give hope to the hopeless victims who lost their wealth to the heartless cattle rustlers, by returning their legitimate belongings back to them.

"The state government under the able leadership of Governor Dauda Lawal is committed to giving you all the necessary support you may require to function effectively," he said.

Mr Nakwada also on behalf of Governor Dauda Lawal, commended the efforts of security agencies--who have adequate representation in the committee--for their unrelenting efforts in the fight against banditry and all forms of criminalities in the state, stressing that the results of their tireless efforts are gradually manifesting.

Earlier, the Chairman of the committee, Sheikh Saidu Maikwano commended the SSG for effective supervision of their work and appreciated the state government for giving them all necessary support to succeed.