Kenya: 8 People Injured in Njoro-Molo Road Accident Hospitalised in Elburgon and Nakuru

9 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Eight people who sustained injuries during last night road traffic accident along the Njoro-Molo road have been moved to Elburgon Hospital and Nakuru Provincial General Hospital.

The accident which involved a 14-seater vehicle and a lorry left at least 12 people dead.

Kenya Red Cross confirmed its first responders provided first aid and psycho-social support services to those affected.

Police accident occurred after the driver of the matatu had lost control, leading to the collusion with the lorry.

