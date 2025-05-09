South Africa: Sport and Culture Committee Chairperson Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Afrikaans Language

9 May 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Joe McGluwa, has noted with appreciation the 100th anniversary of the Afrikaans language.

Afrikaans was recognised as one of South Africa's official languages on 8 May 1925.

Mr McGluwa said Afrikaans is a clear example of how language can be used not only as an academic language but also as a tool of development and empowerment of a community. He said: "This language is as South African as any other language and offers us a model to fully develop widely spoken languages in South Africa like isiXhosa and isiZulu. These two languages dwarf other languages, serving as mother tongue for over 60% of the population, and, thus, means should be devised to put them on the same pedestal as Afrikaans and English."

He said that while some languages can become extinct, there has clearly been much investment in Afrikaans, which ensured that it could live for 100 years. "In fact, more and more people choose to speak the language," he said.

McGluwa also noted activism around Afrikaans as a language. "1976 could have meant the death of this language. But activists, civil society, authors and government insistence ensured it would live another 100 years."

He said more seminal works must be produced in Afrikaans to ensure that the divisive heritage instead becomes a positive force for the Global South. "What a story it would be if Afrikaans saw another 100 years of living."

