Ethiopia: CSOs Urged to Play Indispensable Role in Achieving Ethiopia's Economic Sovereignty

Addis Ababa, — Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) must play a leading role in Ethiopia's journey toward economic sovereignty, said Adem Farah, Head of the Democracy System Building Coordination Center with rank of Deputy Prime Minister and Vice President of the Prosperity Party (PP).

Speaking at a multi-stakeholder forum that brought together government officials, civil society representatives, and federal agency delegates, Adem emphasized the need for enhanced coordination between CSOs and federal institutions.

The event focused on developing collaborative strategies to address national priorities.

In his keynote address, Adem highlighted the crucial contributions of CSOs in areas such as human rights protection, peace-building, conflict resolution, democratic governance, environmental protection, and civic engagement.

He also noted that recent legal reforms have significantly improved the operating environment for CSOs.

"The government recognizes the vital role CSOs play in boosting productivity, creating employment, and advancing national development goals," he said.

Adem also praised their contribution during times of crisis and called for their deeper engagement in nation-building efforts.

The government's commitment to empowering civil society through strengthened collaboration and a more supportive legal and institutional framework to enable CSOs to effectively contribute to Ethiopia's economic and social development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Samson Birattu, Director General of the Civil Society Organizations Authority, echoed this sentiment. He stated that recent reforms have enhanced CSOs' capacity to contribute constructively and emphasized the need for a solid cooperation framework between the government and CSOs to ensure better outcomes.

Ahmed Hussein, President of the Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations Council, on his part provided details about a new coordination platform that spans federal, regional, and local levels.

Managed by a central committee and various subcommittees, the platform enables CSOs to raise concerns and collaboratively develop solutions.

According to the president, national unity and internal peace are essential to withstanding external pressures and that a strong civil society sector is critical to sustainable development and lasting peace.

Participants at the forum shared their perspectives, reinforcing the importance of multi-stakeholder cooperation.

The forum concluded with a shared consensus on the importance of deepening partnerships between civil society and the government to address Ethiopia's most pressing challenges and advance the country's path toward inclusive and sovereign development.