South Sudan: Explanation of Vote at the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution Renewing the Mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

document

Ambassador Dorothy Shea

Acting U.S. Representative

New York, New York

May 8, 2025

AS DELIVERED

Thank you, Mr. President. First, let me convey my appreciation to all the troop- and police-contributing countries for their service and sacrifice in supporting peace in South Sudan. UNMISS leadership and peacekeepers play an important role in South Sudan as the security situation in the country continues to deteriorate.

As we renew this mandate, South Sudan is on the brink of a broader civil war. With mounting tensions and escalating violence, the need for peace is paramount. In this light, we are voting in favor of the resolution extending the mandate of UNMISS. The international community must use its influence to bring South Sudan back from the brink, including through UNMISS.

The impact of the conflict on the people of South Sudan is alarming. We are troubled by reports of ground attacks, aerial bombardments, indiscriminate use of barrel bombs, and the unconscionable attack on May 3 on a Medecins Sans Frontiers hospital. These attacks have killed many civilians and displaced tens of thousands. They also indicate a possible return to ethnic conflict.

With the continued detention of First Vice President Machar and senior SPLM-IO officials, military operations against Nuer-majority areas, and continued unilateral actions taken by President Kiir, the government's legitimacy, which is based on the 2018 peace agreement, is at risk.

The people of South Sudan deserve peace, freedom to participate in civic and political processes, and a government that is responsive to their needs.

The transitional government, however, has failed to take the steps required to peacefully conclude the transitional period, and has shown no political will to implement the peace agreement, making UNMISS' role increasingly difficult.

The transitional government continues to impose movement restrictions on UNMISS, significantly undermining its ability to fulfill its protection of civilians mandate, and has continued with its unacceptable request that UNMISS vacate its Tomping headquarters. We insist that UNMISS be allowed to carry out its mandate without hindrance, as is reflected in the mandate.

The United States is committed to the UN returning to its foundational purpose of maintaining international peace and security. The potential of the system is commendable, but it has fallen quite far from its original mission. Peacekeeping mandates, including this one, should not pursue ideological goals that are difficult to define and even more challenging to implement on the ground, but rather focus on core Chapter VII functions.

In short, as I hope we can all agree, the goal of UNMISS should be to render itself unnecessary by ushering in a lasting peace. The day that a peacekeeping operation is no longer required in South Sudan will be a bright one indeed.

Mr. President, to attain peace and prevent resumed civil war, the transitional government must act with all urgency to end the violence, de-escalate political tensions, release First Vice President Machar from house arrest, and open a dialogue between the parties to the conflict.

Finally, given the transitional government's inaction to date, the United States reiterates its position that allocating further financial resources for election preparations, given yet another election delay, is irresponsible. We look forward to a time when South Sudan's leaders have created the conditions for free and fair elections. Then, and only then, should the Council consider additional support.

President Trump has been crystal clear that the United States will champion the noble cause of peace; the success of this Council will be determined by the conflicts that we end. Now is the time to vanquish the scourge of war from South Sudan.

President, we look forward to working with fellow Council members to ensure UNMISS is supported by the transitional government in the coming year, and we implore fellow Council members to press South Sudan's leaders for an urgent, peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict.

I thank you.