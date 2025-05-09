Nigeria: How Nigeria's Resort Sector Can Thrive Without Sacrificing Culture, Ecology - Sharafa Balogun

Across Nigeria, many tourism landmarks have struggled with a common dilemma: modernising without erasing a place's natural and cultural identity.

Across Nigeria, many tourism landmarks have struggled with a common dilemma: modernising without erasing a place's natural and cultural identity.

From the over-commercialisation of Erin Ijesha Waterfalls, Osun State, to the near-abandonment of colonial relics in Calabar, development projects often arrive at the cost of identity, ecology, and heritage.

With this in mind, operators of the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort in Ekiti State say they are approaching development with a focus on preserving cultural identity and the natural environment.

Sharafa Balogun, general Manager of Glocient Hospitality (the hospitality arm of Cavista Holdings, which manages the resort), says that when he and his team arrived in Ikogosi years ago, they were met not by promise but by ruins.

"When we started, it was challenging," he told PREMIUM TIMES. "There was no technical assistance, no architectural or electrical drawings, nothing to work with. The entire place was rundown. We had to sit down and study everything from scratch, from the power systems, infrastructure, and terrain."

Retaining identity, ecology, and heritage

But despite the hurdles, he adds that one principle remained non-negotiable: preserving the land and honouring the culture of the indigenous people.

"That principle now defines every structure at Ikogosi. From the design of the Tree-House, built around standing trees without cutting a single one, to the careful bamboo trimming instead of indiscriminate clearing, nature is not displaced; it is respected. "You will be arrested if you cut down a tree here.

"The Ikogosi warm spring, the heart of the site, was not rerouted or altered during the upgrade. Instead, it was reinforced with protective lining to prevent erosion and maintain its natural flow. In the evenings, monkeys still roam freely, a sign that, unlike in many other locations, wildlife continues to feel at home here," he says.

Ikogosi's approach to agrotourism is also redefining sustainability in Nigerian resorts.

The team grows its yams, watermelons, and pumpkin leaves (ugwu), which are all consumed fresh on-site. "We don't buy what we eat here," Mr Balogun affirms. It's part of our model to live off the land, responsibly." This is a lesson or model from which other resort operators can learn; the natural ecosystem doesn't have to suffer at the expense of modernisation.

Plans are underway for eco-trails, wildlife interaction zones, and even a mini-zoo, which will serve as tourist attractions and educational spaces for children and adults to experience the ecosystem in its purest form.

Under his leadership, he says Ikogosi has added and upgraded multiple facilities. These include a Presidential Villa, recently commissioned by the Culture Minister, Hannatu Musawa. A new reception area is slated for completion by mid-2026. Camp A is being renovated and expanded, adding 32 new rooms to complement the existing 60 rooms in Camps B and C.

Public-private partnership

What we're doing at Ikogosi is a model for public-private partnership," he said. "This is still a government-owned asset, but the transformation is fully privately funded. Under Governor Abiodun Oyebanji, the government has provided an enabling environment, with no interference, bureaucracy, or support."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The resort is also involved in the Destination 2030 Data Platform, a collaboration with the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy to catalogue and promote Nigeria's tourism assets digitally.

Mr Balogun said that during the planning stages, he was surprised to discover little-known sites like Yobe dunes and bird sanctuaries attracting species worldwide. "This initiative will boost domestic tourism and position Nigeria competitively on the global map."

While the resort has a significant advantage, it also has a drawback.

"We are fortunate to be in Ekiti, one of the safest states in Nigeria. We've never had a single security incident. That's a big part of our brand. If you could drive from Lagos or Ibadan to Ikogosi in under three hours, this place would explode with traffic. The roads need to be fixed. That's the only thing slowing us down," Mr Balogun said.

He stressed that the call for government investment in road infrastructure is urgent to boost domestic tourism appreciation in the country.