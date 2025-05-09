South Sudan: UN Security Council Extends South Sudan Mission Amid Rising Instability

The Security Council has extended the mandate of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) for another year, as the world's youngest nation teeters on the brink of renewed conflict.

Introduced by the United States and supported by 11 other Council members, the resolution extended the mandate of UNMISS until 30 April next year.

This action follows a short nine-day "technical rollover" approved by the Council on 30 April to allow more time for negotiations.

Through the text - adopted on Thursday - the Security Council authorized the peacekeeping mission to "use all necessary means" to implement its mandate - including the protection of civilians, assisting aid delivery, supporting implementation of the 2018 peace agreement, and investigating violations of international law.

Three nations - China, Pakistan, and Russia - abstained.

Volatile situation on the ground

The renewal comes amid an increasingly volatile political and security situation in South Sudan.

Head of UNMISS Nicholas Haysom warned ambassadors in April that the fragile 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement - signed by historic rivals President Salva Kiir and former First Vice President Riek Machar - is unravelling.

The political standoff, including the arrest of Mr. Machar, has reportedly escalated into open military confrontation, while misinformation and hate speech are fuelling ethnic divisions and instability.

"This situation is darkly reminiscent of the conflicts of 2013 and 2016, which cost over 400,000 lives," Mr. Haysom said.

UNMISS mandate

The resolution maintains the mission's overall force ceilings at 17,000 troops and 2,101 police, including 88 justice and corrections advisors.

The Council also expressed its readiness to consider adjusting force levels and capacity-building based on future conditions.

The resolution expressed "deep concern" over delays in implementing the 2018 agreement, urging South Sudan's leaders to urgently show political will and build mutual trust. It urged the parties to engage in open and constructive dialogue.

It also stressed that the "organization and funding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of the South Sudanese authorities", calling on the transitional government to adopt an appropriate legislative framework to fund national elections.

The resolution also condemned the use of sexual violence, recruitment of child soldiers and interference in any humanitarian operations.

UNMISS was initially established by the Security Council in 2011, following South Sudan's independence from Sudan, to help maintain peace and stability at the time when the young nation faced significant internal conflicts and humanitarian challenges.

Broadcast of the Security Council meeting.Ditch 'ideological goals': US

Speaking before the adoption, US Acting Representative Dorothy Shea called on the international community to bring South Sudan "back from the brink."

She cited deteriorating conditions on the ground, including recent attacks against civilians and infrastructure. She also noted ongoing challenges facing UNMISS - including being asked to vacate its Tomping base - which undermine the mission's ability to carry out its mandate.

"In short, as I hope we can all agree, the goal of UNMISS should be to render itself unnecessary by ushering in a lasting peace. The day that a peacekeeping operation is no longer required in South Sudan will be a bright one," Ambassador Shea said.

She added that UN peacekeeping mandates, including UNMISS, "should not pursue ideological goals that are difficult to define and even more challenging to implement on the ground, but rather focus on core Chapter VII functions," referring to the Chapter of the UN Charter stressing action to further international peace and security.

Unnecessarily politicised: Pakistan

Pakistan, which abstained from the resolution alongside China and Russia, explained its position.

Deputy Permanent Representative Muhammad Usman Iqbal Jadoon said UN Peacekeeping Missons should enjoy "complete and unified support" of the Security Council.

"However, this task is complicated when mandate resolutions are unnecessarily politicised," he said, stating that mission mandates "must be tailored to the needs on the ground, not the political priorities of Council members."

The resolution contained issues "which have no direct link" with UNMISS, preventing consensus among the 15 Council member States, he added.

That said, Mr. Jadoon reiterated his country's full support for UNMISS and its leadership.

"UNMISS remains a force of stability in South Sudan. We greatly appreciate the dedication of its personnel and peacekeepers, who are performing their duties under difficult conditions."