Namibia: Transport Union Financially Aids Striking Workers

The Namibian Revolutionary Transport and Manufacturing Union (Naretu) on Wednesday provided financial support to workers of Pretorious Plant Hire, who have been on strike since late March this year.

"The Namibian Revolutionary Transport and Manufacturing Union today marked a historic moment as it officially handed over salary support to workers of Pretorious Plant Hire, who have been on a legal strike since 24 March 2025, now entering 43 days," a statement issued by the union on Wednesday said.

Many of the employees have been facing financial hardship, having not received their salaries due to the application of the "no work, no pay" principle.

The union noted that it had managed to gather funds covering approximately 70 per cent of the workers' April salaries from internal sources, including contributions from its members across the country.

"Naretu mobilised internal resources, including contributions from union members across the country, to raise funds that covered approximately 70 per cent of the affected employees' April salaries."

During the handover in Windhoek, the head of Naretu, Petersen Kambinda, explained the legality of the strike and how current labour laws appear to favour employers.

"This is a legal strike that has complied with all provisions of the Labour Act. However, it has exposed how current labour laws still favour the powerful, while the working class suffers," he indicated.

Kambinda reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to its members.

"Naretu will not abandon its members; we move beyond rhetoric to action," he stressed.

Kambinda also spoke about the ongoing internal discussions within the organisation on establishing a strike fund to support workers involved in future industrial action.

"The initiative has sparked a broader discussion within Naretu about the establishment of a strike fund to provide future relief to workers engaged in industrial action," Kambinda revealed.