Nigeria: Katsina Governor, Elders Bicker Over President's Visit

Following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's two-day working visit to Katsina State last weekend, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has come under criticism for allegedly failing to present the state's pressing challenges to the president.

President Tinubu was in Katsina from Friday to Sunday to attend the wedding ceremony of Aisha Radda, the governor's daughter, and to commission the multi-billion-naira Katsina State Agricultural Mechanisation Centre initiated by the governor.

The trip marked Tinubu's first two-day stay in any state outside Lagos, his home state, since becoming president two years ago.

Viral audio recordings circulating on various WhatsApp groups, reportedly featuring prominent Katsina elders, expressed disappointment with the governor. In the recordings, the elders criticised Radda for not adequately briefing the president on the critical issues facing the state.

Though Daily Trust could not independently verify the identities of the speakers, the voices were attributed to Garba Dangida, a Kaduna-based journalist, and a figure identified as General Tsiga.

However, Brigadier-General Maharazu Tsiga, a former NYSC Director-General who was recently freed from captivity by bandits, clarified that the voice alleged to be his belonged to a namesake from the same locality.

In the recordings, the elders accused the governor of using entertainers to paint an overly positive image of the state and mislead the president into thinking the people were satisfied with his administration, a portrayal they described as disconnected from reality.

Social media users also joined the chorus of criticism, denouncing the governor's handling of the visit.

In response, Governor Radda defended himself, asserting that he did present the state's three major challenges to the president during the visit.

What the 'elders' say

In one of the audio clips, allegedly featuring Garba Dangida, the speaker accused Governor Radda of isolating himself with sycophants and failing to consult widely before the visit.

"The president gave 24 hours' notice. That's sufficient time to brainstorm and use the opportunity to highlight our critical issues. Elders and the emir could have spoken in unison. If that had happened, the president would have taken notice," Dangida said.

He said insecurity and extreme poverty were the state's most pressing problems. Although Tinubu didn't win Katsina in the last election, Dangida said the president still owed the state attention and support.

He further cautioned the governor against arrogance, urging him to remain accessible and receptive to public opinion.

"Anyone who becomes governor often feels too important to listen. But leadership is temporary. There are people in this forum who can summon him, and he will come. Let's be bold and realistic," he added.

Dangida lamented the governor's perceived disregard for the truth, saying, "We ended up as praise singers saying 'Katsina no complain.' That's shameful. We need to speak out. This is bitter, but necessary."

He also condemned what he described as ostentatious displays of wealth during the visit.

"The spraying of dollars seen in viral videos is unjustifiable. The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) should have condemned it," he added.

'Radda erred in telling Tinubu we have no complaints'

In another audio, the speaker identified as General Tsiga criticised the governor for shielding the president from the state's realities.

He urged the elders to act decisively before they are overwhelmed by the consequences of inaction.

"If we remain silent, pretending these issues don't affect us, we'll all pay the price. The people elected the governor; he must not turn into a ruler. We allowed him too much latitude," he said.

Tsiga decried the elders' failure to publicly counter the governor's narrative.

"A press conference would've sufficed. If we spoke up two or three days later, he'd realise people are watching him," he said.

He further said, "This is deeply troubling. Our people are displaced, women widowed, and children orphaned. Yet Tinubu visits, and we claim all is well? That's beyond unrealistic. If we don't form a united front to engage this government, we'll regret it. Forget ACF--they're a toothless bulldog."

Governor clarifies controversial 'Katsina No Complain' billboard

A controversial billboard with the Hausa inscription "Katsina ba korafi", meaning "Katsina has no complaint", has sparked widespread debate, particularly on social media, and drawn concern from elders in the state.

The giant billboard, displayed during President Tinubu's visit to Katsina, featured the images of the president, Governor Radda, and the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa.

Critics argue that the message on the billboard falsely suggests that all is well in Katsina State and that there are no pressing issues to be addressed.

The sentiment has been criticised as an attempt to gloss over the reality of widespread insecurity, with numerous villages reportedly attacked by bandits and many residents either displaced to other states or currently living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

In response to the criticism, Governor Radda stated that he was unaware of the billboard until he saw it online, and that the message had been deliberately misinterpreted to tarnish his image.

"Regarding the billboard that reads 'Katsina no complain', I, as Governor, only became aware of it through social media. That was when I began to question who was responsible for putting it up," Radda explained.

He urged the public and state elders to seek clarification before making accusations, emphasising that miscommunication and misinformation could hinder the state's progress.

"It is wrong to accuse people of actions they didn't commit. As elders, if you see something wrong, you can always approach us for clarification. We are human and prone to mistakes.

"I appeal to you all--when you see something on social media or hear rumours, please reach out to us for clarification rather than spreading it further. Such actions do not promote development in our state.

"The narrative surrounding this billboard is simply not true," he said.

The governor further said, "When the president visited, we sat down and outlined the three critical issues affecting our state and presented them to him: insecurity, the Rimi windmill project, and the airport and road infrastructure.

"The president even confirmed that some road projects have been awarded."

Why we mounted the billboard - Minister Dangiwa

Amid the controversy surrounding the "Katsina ba korafi" ("Katsina has no complaint") billboard, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa has clarified the origin and intent behind the message.

Dangiwa, whose image appeared on the billboard alongside Governor Radda and President Tinubu, said through a release by the ministry's Director of Press and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba, that the message was widely misunderstood.

According to the minister, the slogan "Katsina ba korafi" was originally created in 2023 as part of his political movement following the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary election in Katsina State. Dangiwa had contested in the primary but lost to Governor Radda.

"The slogan was coined to assure APC members in Katsina, particularly my supporters, that I had fully accepted the outcome of the primaries and was committed to supporting Malam Dikko Umar Radda," the statement read.

He explained that the phrase was never intended to suggest that the state was without challenges, but rather to emphasise unity and reconciliation within the party.

The minister further said the billboard was mounted by his supporters as a gesture of solidarity and to assure President Tinubu of the party's cohesion in Katsina State during his visit.

"It is important for the public to understand that the billboard's message was meant as a symbol of unity and support for the President, not to deny the existence of security or developmental challenges in the state," Dangiwa clarified.