Rwanda: Eight Movie Gems That Celebrate Motherhood

It's always thoughtful to surprise your mother with the usual flowers and other gestures. But this Mother's Day, on May 11, why not make it even more special? Spending time with her at home could be the perfect way to relax and connect, and watching a good movie together might just be the perfect touch.

The New Times has put together a list of films perfect for celebrating the occasion.

Here's the list:

Mamma Mia!

This is a perfect Mother's Day movie because it celebrates the bond between a mother and daughter. Released in 2008, it follows Donna preparing for her daughter's wedding with the help of two old friends. Meanwhile Sophie, the spirited bride, has a plan.

She secretly invites three men from her mother's past in hope of meeting her real father and having him escort her down the aisle on her big day.

Lady Bird

Just like Mamma Mia! this movie captures the relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter as they go through the tensions of growing up, letting go, and understanding each other.

Released in 2017, this film follows a hardworking nurse doing her best to support her family after her husband loses his job, while also navigating a rocky but loving relationship with her strong-willed teenage daughter.

Brave

If you enjoy animated films, 'Brave' tells the story of Merida, a brave and independent princess who doesn't want to follow the old traditions her strict mother believes in.

The Blind Side

Based on a true story, this film released in 2009, follows Michael Oher, a homeless Black teenager, who is taken in by Leigh Anne Tuohy, a strong, compassionate mother. As she helps him find stability, education, and a place on the football field, their bond grows into a powerful example of love, sacrifice, and chosen family.

Lion

This 2016 film tells the true story of Saroo, a young Indian boy who gets separated from his family and is later adopted by an Australian couple. As an adult, with the support of his adoptive mother, Saroo sets out on a journey to find his lost family, guided only by broken memories and the help of Google Earth.

Baby Boom

A businesswoman is shocked to learn that her late distant cousin has left her an unexpected inheritance, a baby girl. Her life totally changes when she suddenly has to take care of a baby.

Watching her go from business meetings to baby duties is both funny and touching, making this a great movie for Mother's Day.

Cheaper By The Dozen

This 2003 movie celebrates both parents but makes a good pick for Mother's Day. It follows Tom and Kate Baker, who put their careers on hold to raise 12 kids. When both parents get big career opportunities, problems arise at home, especially when Kate goes on a book tour and Tom is left to handle the wild bunch alone.

Bird Box

The 2018 film is about a mysterious force that makes people die if they see it. To survive, a woman and her two children must travel blindfolded through dangerous places to find safety. Along the way, she does everything she can to protect her kids.