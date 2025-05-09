Zimbabwe: Trio Arrested for Torturing Suspected Vegetable Thief to Death

9 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Three Mutare men have been arrested for fatally assaulting a suspected vegetable thief after tying him to a tree.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Mutare's Dangamvura suburb.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident.

"Police in Mutare arrested Brighton Kaisa (27), Oliver Kaisa (28) and Garikai Saungwena (50) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a house in Dangamvura on May 6, 2025," said Nyathi.

"The suspects allegedly tied the victim, Tarick Mamenomuno (23), with a cable on a mango tree, head down, before taking turns to assault him with a wire and an electric cable several times all over the body.

"The suspects had accused the victim of stealing vegetables from their garden. The victim died on the spot," added Nyathi.

