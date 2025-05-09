Nigeria: FCT Chief Judge Discharges 30 Inmates From Keffi Custodial Centres

The FCT Chief Judge said the exercise was aimed at ensuring that those who do not deserve to be behind bars are allowed to go free.

The Chief Justice of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Husseini Baba-Yusuf, has discharged 30 inmates awaiting trial across the two custodial centres in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Mr Baba-Yusuf discharged the inmates during a visit to the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Keffi on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of the 30 inmates discharged, 24 were from Keffi Medium Security Custodial Centre while six, all females were from the Keffi Old Medium Security Custodial Centre

Speaking to journalists after the visit, Mr Baba-Yusuf said the exercise was aimed at ensuring that those who do not deserve to be behind bars are allowed to go free.

"We have decided to give hope to the hopeless. There are a lot of people who shouldn't be here in the first place.

"This visit is to ensure that people who have no business being here are not kept behind doors, not even for one day. That is what we have done," he said.

He said the exercise will be a continuous one with visits also scheduled for the Kuje and Suleja custodial centres to ensure that those who shouldn't be detained in the correctional centres are set free.

Mr Baba-Yusuf blamed the congestion in the custodial centres and incarceration of those inmates who ought to be on different factors.

"The predicament of these type of inmates have been caused by the laxity of the deciding magistrates, the police and probably the challenges of the correctional centres who are not properly equipped with a lot of logistics support that they need to bring inmates to court regularly.

"It is good that they are encouraged with facilities to enable them deliver on their mandate. By that we will quicken the dispensation of justice and eradicate this incident of people been kept in custody when they out to be walking freely and breathing free air," he said.

Also speaking, Lucy Abagi, the Chief Executive Officer, Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) a non-governmental organisation told journalists her organisation was determined and committed to ensuring the decongestion of custodial centres across the country.

She commended the FCT Chief Judge for visiting Keffi to discharge inmates who she said should not have been incarcerated in the first place.

"We saw people that have been here and granted bail but could not afford as low as N20,000. We saw people that have been here due to Gender Based Violence.

"Women have been here because they've been abused and they said no to the abuse but the complainants wanted to punish them for saying no to them and they have been here for weeks, months and years which is against the law.

"Our goal here is to ensure that people who don't deserve to be here are out and the fact the FCT Chief Judge came himself means we are moving in the right direction," she said.

She called for decongestion of custodial centres.

"Only convicts who commit grave crimes should be incarcerated while civil cases should be resolved out of court, out of the correctional centres.

"Like the chief judge mentioned today, there are some cases the magistrate should just strike out without having to prolong the issues," she added.

Also speaking, Chioma Onyenucheya-Uko, chairperson of Federacion Internationale De Abogados translated as International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Abuja Branch, said the organisation would intensify enlightenment to women on their rights.

"One of the things I saw concerning those women's cases was a seeming abuse of power by persons who had the influence and think they have the wherewithal to unleash the law ferociously and even wrongly against those women.

"You could see that many of them have not been convicted for anything. They were awaiting trial.

"This is why we try to enlighten women on their rights. When they know what their rights are, some of them will be able to brief a lawyer when those things are happening. They can come to FIDA and make a complaint," she said.

In his welcome remarks earlier, Yau Ibrahim, Controller of the Keffi Medium Security Custodial Centre, appreciated the FCT Chief Judge and his entourage for the visit.

He noted that the visit was in line with the desire of the correctional officers to see that the correction centres are decongested.

(NAN)