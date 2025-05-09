Ethiopia: Ethio Telecom Unveils 'Zemen Gebeya' Digital Marketplace

In a landmark move set to reshape Ethiopia's commercial and digital landscapes, Ethio Telecom has launched "Zemen Gebeya", a national digital marketplace aimed at transforming the way goods and services are exchanged across the country.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Ethio Telecom CEO Frehiwot Tamiru emphasized that the platform is more than just an e-commerce hub--it is a digital ecosystem designed to drive inclusive economic growth. By connecting micro, small, medium, and large enterprises, Zemen Gebeya aims to streamline trade operations, expand market access, and catalyze digital transformation across Ethiopia's business community.

"This initiative aligns with our strategic goal of becoming a leading digital solution provider," Frehiwot noted. "Zemen Gebeya will not only enhance the convenience of trade but also empower local producers--farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs--to participate in the national and global digital economy."

Zemen Gebeya promises to offer a one-stop online platform where users can browse and purchase a wide variety of goods and services--from agricultural products and handcrafts to electronics and logistics services. It will serve as a vital bridge between urban and rural economies, giving consumers in remote areas access to products previously beyond their reach.

In a country where access to markets has traditionally been constrained by geography and infrastructure, Zemen Gebeya presents a solution that could significantly reduce operating costs, increase price transparency, and improve supply chain efficiency. The platform also supports secure digital payment options, which are crucial in boosting financial inclusion and building consumer trust in online transactions.

Since opening its doors to partners, Zemen Gebeya has already onboarded over 42 businesses and logistics service providers, demonstrating strong early momentum. Ethio Telecom is calling on more stakeholders--including banks, fintech companies, transport providers, and government institutions--to collaborate and enhance the platform's ecosystem.

Industry observers suggest that the platform could create thousands of new jobs across sectors such as IT, logistics, marketing, and digital financial services, while contributing to Ethiopia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through increased commercial activity.

Zemen Gebeya is part of a broader national push toward building a Digital Ethiopia by 2025, as envisioned in the country's digital transformation strategy. It complements ongoing reforms in telecommunications, finance, and innovation, positioning Ethio Telecom as a critical player in Ethiopia's journey toward becoming a more connected and competitive economy.

With rising smartphone penetration and growing demand for online services, Zemen Gebeya could very well become Ethiopia's version of Amazon or Alibaba--a homegrown solution tailored to local realities with global ambitions.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 9 MAY 2025