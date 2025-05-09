Nigeria: Iconic Open University Experience Rapid Growth With Launch of Two Additional Study Campuses in Kano and Kebbi States

9 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

In a significant move to enhance educational access, Iconic Open University has announced the launch of two new study campuses in Kano and Kebbi States.

This expansion aligns with the university's mission to broaden its reach and provide accessible quality education to more students across the country at their comfort zones.

The Kano campus, strategically located along Gwarzo-BUK Road, adjacent to the NYSC State Secretariat, promises accessible education to the state large population. Whilst, the Kebbi State campus, situated at No. 3 along Emir Haruna Road, opposite Rima Quarters in Birnin Kebbi, shall also be a one-stop campus for students' learning and any other engagements in kebbi and its environs.

These campuses are expected to engage the undergraduate and postgraduate students and are tailored to meet the diverse needs of students while fostering an environment for academic excellence and innovation.

Iconic Open University is a pioneer distance learning private university lincesed by the NUC and it known for its flexible learning approaches in the areas technology, business administration, management, and allied health sciences.

This development underscore the university's commitment on domestication and aiming to align its educational offerings with regional employment needs, thus boosting job prospects for its graduates.

With these new additions, Iconic University remains steadfast in its goal to deliver inclusive and transformative education, that is easily accessible to students and be able to learn from home, business or workplace.

For more information about the programs and enrollment, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the Iconic Open University's official website or the campuses admission office or call +2348142829382

