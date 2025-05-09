Namibia: Roads Authority Awards N$2.9 Million in Bursaries to Six Students

The Roads Authority (RA) on Thursday officially presented bursaries totaling N$2.9 million to six deserving students.

The bursaries were awarded to students who demonstrated academic excellence, commitment, and a strong drive to contribute meaningfully to society.

Delivering his keynote address, RA's Chief Executive, Dr Conrad Lutombi, emphasised the RA's commitment to education, "At the Roads Authority, we understand the transformative power education holds for individuals, entire communities, and industries. We are committed to supporting talented and deserving students through our bursary programme."

Since its inception in 2003, the programme has awarded 168 students pursuing their studies in the field of Civil Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Transport Economics, and Transport Management at tertiary institutions locally and in South Africa, totaling approximately N$37 million.

This year, the RA awarded bursaries to students studying Transport Management, Geo-Information Technology, Procurement and Supply Chain Management and Civil Engineering, and they are enrolled at various accredited universities in Namibia.

The bursaries awarded to students from the Kunene, Ohangwena, Kavango East, Otjozondjupa, and Zambezi regions cover tuition and other costs such as monthly allowance, accommodation, meals, and textbooks.

Lutombi congratulated all bursary recipients, describing the bursary as "not just financial assistance but a vote of confidence in your potential."

"This bursary is a stepping stone, but the journey ahead will require focus, discipline, and resilience. There will be moments when the pressure feels overwhelming, assignments will pile up, examinations will challenge you, and setbacks may occur. But I urge you to keep pushing. Use this opportunity wisely. Work hard. Seek help when you need it. And never forget why you started," he added, encouraging the recipients.