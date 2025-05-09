South Sudan's Leaders Urged to Cease Hostilities, Urgently Resume Dialogue

AUMISS, IGAD, UNMISS and RJMEC (the Quartet) call on South Sudan's leaders to cease hostilities and urgently resume dialogue to progress R-ARCSS implementation deterioration of the political and security situation across South Sudan.

The Quartet calls on the country's leaders to cease hostilities immediately and return to dialogue to progress the inclusive implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

Ongoing air and ground attacks are leading to an alarming loss of life, property and civilian displacement, even as ethnically polarizing rhetoric and hate speech are rising. The targeting of humanitarian facilities is also unacceptable and must stop.

These escalations are fast eroding the confidence of communities and peace partners on the sincerity of the promise made by the Parties not to return this country to war.

Against this complex backdrop, the Quartet commended the recent high-level joint visit to South Sudan by the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Their continued involvement not only reaffirms regional and continental solidarity in support of lasting peace and stability in South Sudan but, crucially, underscores the pressing need for collective action to address the escalating crisis.

The Quartet further encouraged the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) to swiftly investigate, verify and report on recent violence.

Those responsible must be held to account to restore public trust and prevent such incidents from happening again.

The Quartet urged all stakeholders in South Sudan to fully collaborate with CTSAMVM in facilitating impartial and thorough investigations."

The Quartet also expressed firm believe that there is no military solution to the conflict in this country and encourage the leadership to recommit to a transparent, consensus-driven and collaborative approach for lasting peace.