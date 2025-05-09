Nigeria: Tinubu's 'Hitch-Free' Visit Confirms Anambra Is Now Safe - Police

9 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

Like other states in Nigeria's South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State in recent times with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, says President Bola Tinubu's hitch-free visit to Anambra State has confirmed that the South-eastern state is now safe.

Mr Orutugu spoke on Thursday evening while commending security operatives for ensuring improved security during the presidential visit to Anambra State.

Details of the commissioner's speech were contained in a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES by the police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga.

This newspaper earlier reported that Mr Tinubu visited the state on Thursday to commission some projects executed by the state governor, Charles Soludo.

'Anambra is now safe'

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the commissioner also hailed residents of Anambra State for cooperating with security operatives to ensure safety during the presidential visit.

The spokesperson said the police chief also "affirmed that the (Anambra) state is safe, having witnessed a hitch-free, well-attended dignitaries and stakeholders' weddings in Ihiala and hosting Mr Tinubu in the state.

He said the state police command believes that prioritising security coordination and collaboration was "a proactive approach" to addressing security concerns and promoting a safer, more secure environment for all.

Background

Like other states in Nigeria's south-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons in recent times.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

Hundreds of people have been killed or abducted, and several others injured in some of such attacks in the region.

Ihiala is among the communities that have witnessed some of the deadly attacks in the state.

To check the growing insecurity, Governor Soludo, in January, signed the Anambra State Homeland Security Bill 2025 into law, establishing the Agunechemba as a vigilante group in the state.

The Nigerian government has repeatedly accused the outlawed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the South-east.

But the group has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

