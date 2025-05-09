Nigeria: Tiwa Savage Links Up With Usher in London, Wows Fans in 02 Arena Performance

Tiwa Savage is gearing towards the release of her fourth studio album.

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Tiwa Savage, stunned fans in London as she joined American R&B star, Usher Raymond, on stage at the iconic O2 Arena as a special guest, delivering a performance that lit up the night and fueled speculation about a possible collaboration.

During Usher's ongoing sixth tour stop, "Past Present Future", at London, O2 Arena, Savage, the 'Toma Toma' crooner thrilled fans with her hit single with Brandy, 'Somebody's Son', on Wednesday

Tiwa commanded the fans' cheers in her solo performance, which increased upon Usher's arrival.

Reacting to the performance, the mother of one appreciated Usher in a video she posted on her official TikTok account. "Thank you, @Usher Raymond," she wrote in the video, which shows her performance in London.

Similarly, in a video posted on the 45-year-old Nigerian star's Instagram account, @tiwasavage, she gave an additional short performance at Usher's after-show party in London.

The video captures when Usher jokingly tells the audience that Tiwa Savage has just "30 seconds" on stage before leading the star into another electrifying performance. Joined by the show's live band, Tiwa captivates the crowd with her vocals, earning her another cheer from the fans.

You4Me

In her recent development, the songwriter displayed her prowess in the R&B genre with her new single, "You4Me," in her forthcoming fourth studio album, "This One is Personal." The recent singles released by the award-winning singer include "Forgiveness," "Mega Money Mega," and "Commitment," which features Craig David.

On her Instagram page on 28 December 2024, Tiwa Savage referred to "This One is Personal" and hinted to her fans about her possible imminent retirement. She wrote, "This might be my last studio album. I am tired, I dona6 try."

The singer and actress attributed her retirement consideration to exhaustion, claiming she has done her best as she gears towards creating her 4th studio album. Her previous studio albums are Once Upon a Time (2013), R.E.D (2015), and Celia (2020).