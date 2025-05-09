Namibia: More Than a Rush - Strategically Building Namibia's Green Hydrogen Economy

column

Lately, Namibia is buzzing with a new kind of energy and I don't just mean oil and gas - I mean green technology. We have seen discourse on social media, on panel discussions and in keynote addresses on how green hydrogen is on its way to becoming one of Namibia's greatest exports.

Given the staggering unemployment rate of 54%, it is not surprising that young Namibians are actively pursuing opportunities in this promising sector to enhance their careers and skills.

When green hydrogen made its debut in the headlines in 2021, many of us were unaware of the potential it held. It seemed like an innovative concept that was out of reach for the general public, but things have changed drastically over the past few years. Namibia has made real progress with major milestones like the establishment of the Green Hydrogen Council, HyIron's Oshivela, CleanEnergy's pilot fuel station, the demo truck fueled by synthetic fuel (e-kerosene) and the launch of the Hyphen Hydrogen Skills Census - an initiative that is actively mapping Namibian talent across all fields and regions to ensure they receive first-hand experience in production.

These are not just policy proposals; they are doors opening for Namibians. As someone who recently returned from completing a Master's in Energy and Climate Policy from the University of Sussex, I too wondered how I could contribute meaningfully to this green hydrogen economy. My dissertation looked at the viability of green hydrogen in improving Namibia's energy security.

The verdict? It's not just viable - it's necessary.

So why does it matter? Green hydrogen offers a unique advantage because, unlike solar or wind power, it can be stored to be used when needed and transported easily between regions. That makes it a powerful tool not just for Namibia, but for a decarbonising world in need of clean, flexible energy solutions. In layman's terms, green hydrogen is simply hydrogen created from the separation of water using solar or wind power. This process is known as electrolysis, which splits water into hydrogen and oxygen. In creating this hydrogen, which is essentially carbon-free, it can then be used to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors or carbon-intensive industries like steel, cement, agriculture, aviation, and energy. Namibia currently can use green hydrogen to establish green ammonia for agricultural fertiliser production, expand on steel making using Direct Reduced Iron Ore, manufacturing and assembling trucks which can be fueled by green synthetic fuel, and could potentially electrify off-grid areas by powering micro-grids or fuel cells.

Its potential impact? Massive!

Think thousands of new jobs, cleaner energy access across rural and urban areas, and a chance to lead on a global stage in a 21st-century industry. But this is not just about economics or exports, it is about our people. It's about ensuring the grandmother in Uis or a grade 12 learner in Okakarara can one day benefit from clean and affordable electricity. Today, due to its newly emerging markets globally, green hydrogen only makes up just over 1% of production according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) Report of 2023. This is because electrolyzer costs needed for production are still high; however, as new technologies emerge and electrolyzer prices fall, considering all other factors of influence, green hydrogen is expected to compete with coal by 2040, especially as carbon pricing and emissions penalties rise. This means that Namibia's electricity prices from green hydrogen production are forecasted to be between N$1.50 - 2.00 / per kW,h, which would be cheaper than the current rate we are paying now per kWh. With its ability to be stored and used at any given time, through micro-grids or fuel cells technology, it will become more accessible in remote areas and offer grid stability by utilising local renewables. It is about making energy inequality a thing of the past.

Forecast

Ambition alone is not enough. To truly reap the benefits, we need strong regulatory frameworks. Namibia's Synthetic Fuels Act must be expedited, and Environment Social Governance (ESG) standards must be clear and community-centred. If we come late to the party, we risk missing out on critical markets, especially in the European Union (EU), where mechanisms like CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism) are already shaping trade. Germany's success with renewable energy began with solid legislation back in the 2000's and to operate at the same standard as our first-world counterparts, Namibia must do the same, by customising our approach with bold leadership and local priorities.

We are witnessing the dawn of a green revolution with Namibia at its forefront. We have the land, the sun, the wind and now - the momentum. What we need to entrench is a unified purpose which will foster great working relations with like-minded individuals and entities.

Rome was not built in a day, and neither will our green hydrogen future. But brick by brick, law by law, and skill by skill - we can shape something revolutionary for this generation and generations to come.

Eunice Shapange is an energy and climate policy specialist and a Chevening Alumna. She is passionate about youth participation, inclusive and sustainable development, and Namibia's leadership in the global energy transition. She holds a Master's of Science in Energy and Climate Change Policy from the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom; a Master's of Town and Regional Planning from the University of Pretoria in South Africa; and a Bachelor's or Degree in Town and Regional Planning from the Namibia University of Science and Technology. She is also currently a Town and Regional Planner in training.