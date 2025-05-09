South Africa: Government Sends Condolences to Ndlovu and Mdhluli Families

9 May 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong has, on behalf of The Presidency and the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), expressed condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the late journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Mdhluli.

According to information provided by the South African Police Service (SAPS), the police have discovered two lifeless bodies believed to be that of Ndlovu and Mdhluli.

The couple has been missing since 18 February 2025.

Their discovery is the result of a lengthy and thorough investigation by a multi-disciplinary team of law enforcement agencies. The effort has led to the arrest of four suspects, who are currently in police custody.

Morolong has commended SAPS and all agencies involved for their dedication.

"On behalf of The Presidency and the Government Communication and Information System, we condemn this senseless, barbaric and brute act of violence.

"Mr Ndlovu served the public through his work in the media sector, contributing meaningfully to our democracy by informing and educating citizens.

"The loss of both Mr Ndlovu and Ms Mdhluli is a tragedy that highlights the need to continue strengthening efforts to combat violent crime.

"As The Presidency and communications community, we extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the victims," Morolong said.

Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of all citizens and the protection of media practitioners, who play a vital role in upholding transparency, accountability and democratic values.

Morolong on Sunday met with the Ndlovu family to offer his support and solidarity. He will soon pay a similar visit to Capital Live FM in Mamelodi, the station Ndlovu founded, to share words of comfort with the staff and honour his legacy.

