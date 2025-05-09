South Africa: Simelane Calls for Strict Compliance With Building Industry Regulations

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane has called upon the building industry to recommit to compliance with regulations governing South Africa's building industry.

The call comes as the nation marks one year since the collapse of a building under construction in the seaside town of George, Western Cape, which claimed the lives of 34 people.

Simelane warned that failure to adhere to the laws regulating the building industry, could lead to fatalities and severe consequences.

"The tragedy could have been avoided, had those involved in the project adhered to the [existing] laws regulating the building industry," Simelane said.

The Minister recently briefed the media on the findings of an investigation conducted by the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC), the statutory body responsible for regulating the home building sector.

The investigation was launched to understand the factors that resulted in the collapse of a residential building still under construction.

The investigation report revealed serious lapses in compliance and implicated several NHBRC officials.

Simelane said disciplinary actions are underway, with the affected officials already suspended, pending disciplinary action. The officials are facing charges, including dereliction of duty, misconduct, negligence, dishonesty, and misrepresentation in inspection reports.

"We will leave no stone unturned. I have directed the NHBRC board to ensure that all recommendations in this report are fully implemented. I expect them to give regular reports on the latter's implementation," Simelane said.

The report has also been submitted to the law enforcement agencies for further investigation. Simelane expressed full confidence that justice will be served and that all those implicated will be held accountable.

Simelane has reassured the public that NHBRC is not a toothless regulator.

"Through its disciplinary committee, it will continue to take firm actions against non-compliant and unethical builders, as its main role is to protect the housing consumer," Simelane said.

The Minister also commended the emergency and rescue teams, who worked tirelessly to save lives under extremely challenging conditions, saying their bravery and commitment to humanity have not gone unnoticed.