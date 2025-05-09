South Africa: Two Arrested in East London for Robbery, Possession of Stolen Vehicles

9 May 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police have arrested two men, aged 32 and 35, in East London for their alleged involvement in multiple crimes, including hijacking, house robberies, and cash-in-transit heists.

They are expected to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court today.

The arrests followed a Crime Intelligence-led operation, supported by specialised police units, which tracked the suspects across the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The suspects were allegedly holding meetings at a business in East London. Police located one of their vehicles, a stolen Toyota Starlet, on Amalinda Main Road. The 32-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene.

Further investigation led to the arrest of the 35-year-old suspect, who was found with a stolen Toyota Verso. The car had been reported stolen in Muizenberg in February 2025.

Police also recovered two more stolen vehicles -- a VW Polo and a Nissan NP200 -- linked to thefts in Berea and Rondebosch in 2023 and 2024.

During the operation, officers seized all the stolen vehicles, along with ammunition and a pellet gun resembling a real firearm.

