South Africa: Two Arrested in East London for Robbery, Possession of Stolen Vehicles

Police have arrested two men, aged 32 and 35, in East London for their alleged involvement in multiple crimes, including hijacking, house robberies, and cash-in-transit heists.

They are expected to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court today.

The arrests followed a Crime Intelligence-led operation, supported by specialised police units, which tracked the suspects across the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The suspects were allegedly holding meetings at a business in East London. Police located one of their vehicles, a stolen Toyota Starlet, on Amalinda Main Road. The 32-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene.

Further investigation led to the arrest of the 35-year-old suspect, who was found with a stolen Toyota Verso. The car had been reported stolen in Muizenberg in February 2025.

Police also recovered two more stolen vehicles -- a VW Polo and a Nissan NP200 -- linked to thefts in Berea and Rondebosch in 2023 and 2024.

During the operation, officers seized all the stolen vehicles, along with ammunition and a pellet gun resembling a real firearm.