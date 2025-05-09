South Africa: Scheppers to Return to Eskom Following NTCSA Secondment

The Eskom-owned National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA) has announced that Interim CEO (ICEO), Segomoco Scheppers, will conclude his secondment and return to the power utility as the search for a CEO for the subsidiary continues.

Scheepers has led the NTCSA on an interim basis in July last year.

NTCSA Board Chairperson, Priscillah Mabelane, thanked Scheepers for his role in the establishment of the company.

"He played a critical role in delivering the NTCSA that is designed to provide the benefits of the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act that paves the way for the necessary reforms in South Africa's electricity sector, including the establishment of a competitive electricity market that will contribute meaningfully to South Africa's energy security and inclusive economic development.

"We owe Scheppers a huge debt of thanks for the skills he brought to bear to take the transmission business to a point of separation and creating the NTCSA as a wholly owned subsidiary of Eskom Holdings. The NTCSA serves as an important catalyst in the country's evolving energy supply industry and ending the vertical integration business model for the benefit of consumers," Mabelane said.

The NTCSA said the search for a permanent CEO is still underway.

"Although Scheppers was shortlisted for the permanent role, the NTCSA Board has not yet identified the candidate to lead the business into its next phase. The NTCSA and Eskom Holdings Boards are committed to expediting the executive search and securing the appointment of a CEO who will navigate the complexities of operating in a competitive energy market.

"A formal announcement will be made in due course regarding the appointment of an ICEO of NTCSA to maintain the continued execution of the strategy, including bringing an accelerated Transmission Development Plan (TDP), ongoing operational unbundling activities, as required by legislation, and establishing a fair, competitive market for electricity," the company said.