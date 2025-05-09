Africa: Call for Bold Investment to Secure Southern Africa's Water Future

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, Sello Seitlholo, has called for decisive and intensified investment in the water sector to secure Southern Africa's future in the face of climate change and growing water demands.

Addressing the Orange-Senqu River Commission (ORASECOM) Climate Resilient Investment Conference in Maseru, Lesotho, on Thursday, Seitlholo underscored the urgent need for resilient water infrastructure and strengthened cross-border cooperation, describing them as critical to the region's economic development, environmental sustainability, and long-term water security.

"Water is the foundation upon which our economies, communities, and ecosystems rest. In Southern Africa, it also binds us together across borders. Our shared future demands that we invest boldly and wisely in securing this most precious resource," Seitlholo said.

Reaffirming South Africa's role as a founding and committed member of ORASECOM, Seitlholo noted that the country continues to champion regional cooperation for the sustainable and equitable management of shared water resources. These include hosting responsibilities and contributions to basin-wide research and planning.

The Deputy Minister also noted that South Africa is actively undertaking major reforms to create an enabling environment for water investment.

These include legislative amendments to strengthen water governance, reduce inefficiencies, and attract private-sector involvement, through improved regulatory certainty and streamlined project processes.

He pointed to multiple opportunities for investors, ranging from bulk infrastructure and wastewater treatment to innovative technologies in reuse and smart metering.

The Deputy Minister further emphasised the role of public-private partnerships, noting ongoing efforts through the Water Partnership Office in collaboration with the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA, to accelerate investment.

"Investing in water is not just a necessity; it is a generational imperative. Our policy reforms, [including] institutional innovation, and partnerships, demonstrate that we are ready to work with all stakeholders to make water investment a success story," Seitlholo said.

Seitlholo outlined three strategic pillars of South Africa's water strategy, which include sustainability, technological advancement, and climate adaptation.

He highlighted the need for robust risk management to address droughts, floods, and pollution, supported by government funding mechanisms, such as the Water Services Infrastructure Grant and the Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant, made available by the Department of Water and Sanitation.

He stressed that communities must be at the heart of water solutions.

Placing communities at the centre of water governance, Seitlholo emphasized inclusive development, particularly through forums supporting youth, women, and civil society engagement.

He added that collaborations with NGOs, including research institutions, and the private sector, continue to drive innovation and ensure evidence-based planning.

In closing, Seitlholo reaffirmed South Africa's unwavering commitment to regional leadership and global engagement in the water sector.

Spotlight on water financing

Meanwhile, Seitlholo announced that South Africa will host the Africa Water Investment Summit in August, an initiative aimed at unlocking large-scale investment and fostering multi-sector partnerships for water infrastructure development across the continent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Southern Africa South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As South Africa assumed the G20 Presidency, the Deputy Minister confirmed that water financing will be promoted as a key agenda item, positioning water as not merely a development issue, but a central pillar of economic resilience, climate adaptation, and sustainable growth.

"South Africa stands ready to lead by example, mobilising political will, catalysing investment, and fostering cross-border cooperation to build a water-secure future for Africa and beyond.

"Let us seize this moment to mobilise the partnerships, political will, and financing needed to ensure a climate-resilient and water-secure future for our region. What we decide today must shape a legacy of inclusive growth and sustainable prosperity for generations to come," Seitlholo said.