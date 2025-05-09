Kenya: 28 Suspects Detained, 22 Cars Recovered As Police Uncover Motor Vehicle Theft Syndicate

9 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — 28 suspects are being detained by police following a multi-agency security operation that uncovered a motor vehicle theft syndicate.

22 stolen vehicles were recovered by the DCI's Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau and Operations Action Team during the operation that targeted 10 counties flagged as hotspots for motor vehicle theft.

The counties include Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado, Nairobi, Kisumu, Kakamega, Busia, and Bungoma

Preliminary investigations suggest the suspects were involved in various forms of car theft, including car hire scams, theft from parking lots, robbery with violence, and carjackings.

"This alarming trend has resulted in substantial losses for vehicle owners, negatively impacting the economy through increased insurance claims and unpaid loans held by financial institutions," the DCI stated.

The DCI revealed that some of the recovered vehicles had already been sold to unsuspecting buyers within the country, while others were smuggled across borders into Uganda and Tanzania.

"To curb motor vehicles theft and enhance personal and vehicle security, the DCI urge Kenyans to adopt the following measures: install Anti-theft Devices, park in secure locations, verify Car Hire Clients, be vigilant on the road, and verify vehicle documents," a DCI's statement read.

By Phineas Munene

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.