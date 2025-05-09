Namibian Sport Takes Political Centre Stage

Sport minister Sanet Steenkamp has reiterated president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's declaration that her administration will significantly invest in enhancing the sport industry.

In her recent maiden state of the nation address, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the government will construct seven new internationally-approved stadiums across six regions. This forms part of an ambitious project to professionalise Namibian sport, an avenue for employment and socio-economic emancipation.

That ambition was backed up by Steenkamp who says 63% of the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture's N$1.2-billion budget is dedicated to sport development.

She said this when motivating her ministry's budget in parliament this week.

"It is reflecting the ministry's focus on enhancing sport performance and infrastructure," Steenkamp said.

She said a total of N$802 891 000 is allocated towards the development and promotion of sport across the country.

"The ministry's long-term goal, in line with the draft National Development Plan 6 and the Swapo Party Manifesto Implementation Plan, is to support the growth and professionalisation of sport in the country so as to increase the sport industry's contribution to employment creation," said Steenkamp.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, Namibia's first woman president, said for the sport industry to deliver on its potential, it must include research and development, talent management, construction and marketing to create new opportunities and stimulating job creation.

"The sport industry is a major part of the global economy. We should move away from looking at sport only as a recreation and entertainment but regard it as an avenue that can be harnessed to create sustainable livelihood and generate wealth, especially for the youth," she said.

The 30 000-seats stadiums will be constructed at Oshakati, Rundu, Windhoek, Outapi, Swakopmund, Eenhana and Keetmanshoop.

Additionally, the government plans to construct 10 000 seating-capacity stadiums at Omuthiya, Mariental, Gobabis, Katima Mulilo, Otjiwarongo and Nkurenkuru.

"The eighth administration will work towards the professionalisation of sport codes, targeted investment promotion and sport infrastructure development. To give effect to our agenda, the construction of these fields will commence during this financial year," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

"The government, together with the public sector, will continue to invest in the professionalisation of sport leagues and hosting of international sport events."