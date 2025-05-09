Namibia: More Men Than Women Die in Road Crashes - Mva

9 May 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Significantly more men than women were involved in road crashes and fatalities in 2025, the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund said Wednesday.

"Gender data reveals that men are more frequently involved in crashes and lead in fatalities; 47 men and 19 women have died so far in 2025," MVA CEO Rosalia Martins-Hausiku said during a media briefing.

Most of the crashes and fatalities across Namibia were recorded in the Khomas, Omusati, Zambezi, Ohangwena, Oshana, Oshikoto and Kavango East regions, with Khomas and Ohangwena recording the highest number of pedestrian deaths - 11 fatalities each.

MVA records show a 22% increase in pedestrian-related fatalities and over 402 road crashes.

Martins-Hausiku urged members of the public to be cautious and vigilant when crossing the road.

"We call on all Namibians, from drivers to pedestrians, to do their part in ending the needless loss of life on our roads. We also urge the public to report crashes immediately to the MVA Fund's accident response number: 9682," she appealed.

Martins-Hausiku added that the fund will soon be launching a public education campaign on pedestrian crossing and safety activations.

"The MVA Fund adopts a holistic approach rooted in engineering, education, enforcement and engagement," she noted.

