Ghana: President's 120-Day Scorecard Impressive, but Ghanaians Expect More

President John Dramani Mahama's Wednesday address, marking his first 120 days in office, was more than a customary update.

It was a deliberate reaffirmation of a social contract between his administration and the Ghanaian people.

By opting for a 120-day milestone rather than the traditional 100-day landmark, which has come to characterise our governance system, the President subtly signalled his intention to break from political conventions, and rather focus on measurable impact over optics.

Dubbed: the '120-day social contract,' the President's address emphasised action, accountability and urgency.

Anchoring his performance on 26 promises during his 2024 campaign to once again lead the country, President Mahama outlined a series of initiatives ranging from scrapping burdensome taxes and enforcing a code of conduct for appointees, to launching national dialogues on education and the economy.

Perhaps the most ambitious aspect of his early tenure is plans for a rollout of the 24-hour economy policy. With a secretariat already established and legal amendments in motion, the President's administration appears serious about transforming Ghana's economic landscape.

Indeed, this coupled with a GH¢453 million allocation to support over 156,000 tertiary students under the "no fee stress" policy, underscores a government prioritising education for national development.

On anti-corruption, the President's commitment to investigating high-profile scandals--from the Sputnik-V deal to the Accra Sky Train project--is a necessary, if not long overdue.

Whether these investigations yield justice or not, it will be a crucial test of his promise to hold both past and present appointees to the highest standards.

Environmental stewardship also featured prominently, with efforts to reclaim seven of nine forest reserves degraded by illegal mining.

The President's five-pronged strategy to sanitise the mining sector reflects a holistic understanding of the socio-environmental issues at stake.

The Ghanaian Times views these as commendable beginnings that, if sustained, can reset the tone for good governance. However, we believe these 120 days are just the beginning. While the administration has laid a promising foundation, delivery and accountability in the months ahead, will be the true measure of his success.

This is why the call by Dr Abu Sakara Foster, a Development Specialist in Agriculture and Rural Economy, on the government to focus on the bigger picture of ensuring access to employment, education, infrastructure and formulating viable policies to bring relief to Ghanaians, should be a challenge for the President to work harder and move to greater height.

In an interview with The Ghanaian Times, the development expert, commended the President for a number of achievements made within his first 120 days in office, but was quick to draw his attention to bread and butter issues.

Dr Abu Sakara, therefore, advised the President that, "Ghanaians are not only looking for promises kept, but for their lives to be improved, institutions strengthened, and trust in governance restored."

The President's declaration in his speech that "My word is my bond", we believe signifies a strong commitment to fulfil all his promises. Indeed Ghanaian would keenly watch how he would translate his words into action, to improve welfare of the people.

The Ghanaian Times believes that it will take sustained, inclusive, and transparent action by the President to turn his early momentum into positive change and development.

The road ahead is long, but if this pace is maintained, the vision of "the Ghana we want" may indeed be within reach.