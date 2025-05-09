Rome — Pope Leo XIV knows Africa well, having visited several African countries in recent years in his capacity as Cardinal Prefect of the Diacstery of Bishops and, before that, primarily as Prior General of the Order of Saint Augustine (OSA). His last visit to Kenya was in 2024. On that occasion, he presided over the dedication of the Chapel of Our Lady of Good Counsel at the Augustinian Monastery in Karen (Nairobi County) on December 10, 2024.

In his address, the then Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost emphasized the importance of the Word of God and the need for the faithful to remain in His presence: "Christ is the door through which we all pass to find salvation; the door of the Church is open so that everyone can find a place, be welcome, and become part of this great community. We must learn to open the doors of our hearts in love."

I hope that you are all deeply aware of the great expectations placed on the Church and the Order, and that the Spirit of the Lord continues to fill everyone with fidelity to continue on this great path we have all embarked on," he affirmed.

The future Pope Leo XIV also used this opportunity to recall that he had been to Kenya several times, most recently visiting the country in 2011. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the faithful remember the 2009 visit of the then Prior General of the Augustinian Order to the Bas-Uele Province and the capital, Kinshasa, where he inaugurated the Augustinian University.

The appeal for peace that the newly elected Pope made in his address to the faithful from the Loggia delle Benedizioni was welcomed in the Democratic Republic of Congo. "It is a joy to hear the Pope's first words, which reflect the need for peace in the world. And for us Congolese, this message should comfort us" said the Secretary General of the Bishops' Conference of Congo, Msgr. Donatien Nshole, in his message of congratulations on the election of Pope Leo XIV.

"We expect him to continue speaking the language of Pope Francis and to pay special attention to building lasting peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo."

The President of the Bishops' Conference of Madagascar and Bishop of Morondava, Marie Fabien Raharilamboniaina, also emphasized that Pope Leo XIV's first words were "Peace be with you."