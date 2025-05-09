Southern Africa: Archbishop's Response to the Election of Pope Leo XIV

press release

On behalf of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, I welcome the election of Pope Leo XIV and pray intensely for him and for the Roman Catholic Church which he now leads.

We are greatly encouraged by his statements on the importance of remaining humble and his commitment to being close to those who suffer as well as to building bridges between people.

As members of the worldwide Anglican Communion, we look forward to working shoulder to shoulder with him to build the kingdom of justice and peace, to forging our shared way ahead, and to taking forward the legacy of Pope Francis. Our prayers for his leadership accompany him solidly.

††Thabo Cape Town